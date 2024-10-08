Bumpy transition from NHIF to new system

The recent shift from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to Social Health Authority (SHA) has been met with confusion and frustration among Kenyans. What was initially seen as a promising overhaul of the healthcare system, has morphed into a source of anxiety for patients and healthcare providers.

For years, NHIF provided a sense of security, especially for low-income earners who could access essential medical services without the fear of exorbitant medical bills. Under NHIF, services such as maternal care, cancer treatment, dialysis and chronic illness management were covered.

The public was led to believe that SHA would enhance the services and broaden the scope of health coverage. Unfortunately, that is not the reality on the ground. Particularly troubling is the case of dialysis patients. Many have reported being turned away or being asked to pay for their treatments, which were previously fully covered under NHIF.

The fact that dialysis patients who rely on consistent and timely treatments are facing challenges, is indicative of a system that is poorly conceived and inadequately implemented.

Beyond dialysis patients, many other Kenyans are finding it difficult to access the services that were previously covered under NHIF. Hospitals are reportedly turning away patients or demanding upfront payments for services. The uncertainty surrounding SHA, coupled with lack of clear communication from the relevant authorities, has exacerbated the situation.

The biggest challenge with this transition appears to be poor planning and lack of sufficient stakeholder involvement. A change of this magnitude requires engagement with healthcare workers, patients, insurance, companies and civil society to ensure the system is user-friendly and addresses the needs of all Kenyans.

While the intention behind the establishment of SHA may have been noble, the hasty implementation has turned it into a source of distress. The government must urgently address the issues by ensuring hospitals are well-equipped to handle the transition and that no Kenyan is denied access to healthcare due to systemic failures.