Anointed to foot bills, not heal the sick

When buyers cannot find the original product from the market, they willingly go for the counterfeit.

Yet they do so unwillingly; pushed by the desire to have the full or partial benefit of the original. That’s when people start making or manufacturing ‘original-counterfeits’ and/or ‘counterfeit-counterfeits’.

It is human nature to aggressively look for alternatives. Marketers are trained to ensure buyers do not find an alternative. And companies invest top dollar to keep tabs on their market share. For researchers or sociologists, questions are always raised as to why the original product ceased manufacturing.

Christians are looking for biblical hope as espoused in the Scriptures. And Jesus Christ presented. As Mark 16:15 says. As Matthew 10:5-8 exclaims. As Isaiah 61:1 declares. And so on. They are pursuing hope. Yet they can’t find it in the established and corporatised churches.

The suave, modern, elitist congregations more often than not have no idea about dying to self, righteousness, holiness, repentance and whatnot. No! It is a feel-good Sunday morning. No! Healing is mentioned in Jewish history; raising the dead is found in the Museum of Jewish Scriptures. Let alone casting demons. They say they are preaching “sound doctrine”. The church becomes a social club.

Feel-good session

Our preachers are anointed to pay the bills, not raise the dead. It is a feel-good session. Then the afflicted decide to look for hope and end up six feet under. The focus should not be on the purveyor of the counterfeit but on the failure of the original manufacturer.

Where corporatised and mainstream churches got the courage to condemn Ezekiel, Mackenzie, et al amazes me. You and I know where the blame lies. But we are too cool to call the bluff. If they have the wrong doctrine on healing or eschatology (end-times), where is the right teaching on healing and raising the dead?

This Sunday, some supposed highly trained “bible scholars” will be issuing a ‘Bible-based sermon’ condemning the pastors. They will be doing it in front of thousands of sick believers pursuing elusive hope. They’ll be preaching to hurting thousands, with breadwinners staring at death in hospitals.

A bunch of broken-hearted souls. They’ll pace up and down in bespoke suits, oozing elegance, sweating profusely, unaware of the concealed hurts. In keeping with our Kenyan habit, we will forget, pick up life where we left it and grope in the dark only to be awakened by another tragedy in the cycle.

You can’t charge that demented ‘pastor’ fellow. You can’t fight ignorance through the law. We, the people, must decide. And quickly. Yet courage is not ours, and government honchos are said to be card-carrying members of the very problematic foundation.

I believe God is priming the earth for the end-time revival, which will push “anointed-to-pay-the-bill” off the pulpit and replace it with the “anointed to preach and deliver”. We are in the throes of something big. Rejoice!