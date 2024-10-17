Why President should listen to clerics’ plea

The country appears headed for difficult times over political differences and disagreements on matters that affect citizens. The first challenge is navigating the aftermath of the bitter fallout between President William Ruto and his deputy, Mr Rigathi Gachagua.

After two years at the helm of the nation, relations between the two have hit a point of no return, resulting in the impeachment of Deputy President Gachagua by Parliament.

But an equally bruising battle is raging over the future management of national assets. The Ruto administration’s decision to lease the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and several others to Indian conglomerate Adani Group has stirred controversy countrywide.

The same firm has been offered other lucrative deals, including the management of a public health scheme and control of the energy sector. Both the JKIA and energy pacts do not only involve huge amounts of money, but Adani has also been handed 30 years to build and operate.

Alarmed, religious leaders, who have in recent years steered clear of controversies, have appealed to President Ruto to cancel the Adani deals and restore the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

National tension

And just like in the old days, when the clergy fought dictatorship, they issued a joint statement under the National Council of Churches of Kenya and the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims, saying the country was going through a difficult time.

They denounced the “hasty, opaque and forced transition” from the NHIF to the Social Health Authority (SHA). But the President says the changes are unstoppable.

On the bid to oust DP Gachagua, the clerics argue that though constitutional, it has caused national tension.

Adani has gained notoriety across the world for exploitative ventures and one wonders why Kenyan leaders have embraced it despite demonstrations against it in India and other countries.