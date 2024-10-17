Test for female police unit

The nearly 400 police officers on a United Nations-sanctioned mission to help restore law and order Haiti are upholding Kenya’s reputation in peacekeeping.

The initial apprehension about their safety has gradually given way to some global recognition and admiration as the police officers engage the armed gangs that have ravaged the tiny Latin American and Caribbean nation for over a year.

When the operation funded by the United States was mooted, Kenya pledged to send a 1,000-strong team of police officers. The first contingent arrived in the Haitian capital Port au Prince in June, amid doubts back home, but has held its own, patrolling the streets and battling the gangs to retake some key installations. They include the general hospital, the port and the national palace.

Now, there is an interesting new development that involves sending female members of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team to Haiti in November to join their male counterparts. This deployment will be a part of an additional 600 officers scheduled to join the team leading the international policing mission that also has troops from Jamaica.

Successful mission

The first 396 police officers, who were dispatched in two groups, have been battling the gangs as part of the UN-backed Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission.

This is the first time Kenya is sending female officers on a peace mission, an area in which the country has excelled over the years in Africa and beyond. The SWAT women will be accompanied by officers from the General Service Unit, the Anti-Stock Theft Unit and the Rapid Deployment Unit.

Most likely in appreciation of Kenya’s contribution to stabilising his country and also for consultations, Haiti Prime Minister Garry Conille paid a visit to Nairobi recently.