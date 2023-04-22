Regional effort needed to end bloody crisis in Sudan

Sudan, which has in recent years witnessed more than its fair share of national conflicts, is once again bleeding profusely. Stability, peace and tranquillity continue to elude the giant country.

It has been worse this year, with the combatants even desecrating the holy month of Ramadhan, as civilians pay the highest price. One hopes the images trending online of armed men in uniform bludgeoning hapless civilians to death in the streets are not the daily experience of the Sudanese

The raging mayhem pits the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) against a paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). And the bone of contention is Sudan’s transition to democracy. The fighting broke out on April 15, after the ruling Sovereign Council leader, General Abdel al-Burhan, and his deputy, Mr Mohamed Dagalo, the commander of the RSF, fell out.

More than 400 people have been slaughtered, sparking a humanitarian catastrophe, and raising fears of a devastating civil war. Between 10,000 and 20,000 people have fled to Chad. Millions of civilians are fast running out of basic necessities.

The Sovereign Council was established in 2021 when Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdock was removed. Gen al-Burhan then disbanded the Transition Sovereign Council set up in 2019 following the ouster of then-long-serving President Omar al-Bashir. Today, Sudan is in tatters, as it stares at another possible coup.

The bloody crisis poses a major regional security risk that should worry the Igad region, with its grave threat to stability and trade. This explains why President William Ruto has already issued two statements calling for a resolution of the dispute. The escalating violence is thus both a serious national and regional headache.

Igad has selected President Ruto, South Sudanese leader Salva Kiir and Djibouti’s Ismail Guelleh to initiate a ceasefire. Hopefully, the warring Sudanese generals will see the need to quickly close ranks and prevent their country’s descent into the abyss.

There are fears of possible involvement by great powers, with the African Union Peace and Security Council warning that such interference could complicate the situation.