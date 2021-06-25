Provide road map for the next boundaries review

  • All along, there were indications that it was not going to be possible to have new constituencies any time soon.
  • IEBC has been severely constrained to undertake such a major assignment as reviewing boundaries.

Creation of new constituencies has dominated public debate for months. However, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has now ruled out the possibility of having new constituencies before next year’s elections. This is not surprising.

