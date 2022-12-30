Pele should inspire us

The death of football legend Pele, regarded as the greatest football player of all time, marks the end of an era as it unites the world as never before. Pele, regarded as “O Rei” (The King), died on Thursday in Sao Paulo after a long battle with cancer, triggering a wave of tributes from around the globe.

Named athlete of the century by the International Olympic Committee in 1999, and the only footballer in history to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970), Pele revolutionised the sport.

The first global football star, he played a lead role in the game’s transformation into a sporting and commercial powerhouse, tapping his preternatural athleticism despite his relatively small size.

With his larger-than-life personality and extraordinary dribbling skills, Pele visited the country in 1976 to conduct several clinics, bolstering the growth of the game in the country. He also used his fame to advocate healing and peace among warring nations across the world: his arrival in Nigeria in 1969 prompted a 48-hour truce in the bloody Biafra war.

The fact that Pele, who was then aged 17, helped Brazil to its first World Cup title in 1958 should be inspirational enough to Kenya, which is yet to win the Africa Cup of Nations or qualify for the World Cup.

Those with football academies and age group tournaments in the country have a reason to believe that it can be done, but with proper and viable development structures in place, in addition to a Football Kenya Federation that has a vision.