Nail suspects, firms in overseas jobs scams

The recruitment agencies luring Kenyans into paying their hard-earned money for fake overseas jobs are not about to stop because it is a really lucrative illicit business. The crooks behind them are now taking advantage of the government’s pitch for Kenyans to work overseas.

The operatives are smooth-talking, sleek, daring and heartless individuals. The victims have sold their land, borrowed money from banks or co-operative societies or used up their life savings to get their kin recruited to work abroad. They only realise too late that they have actually been conned.

Surprisingly, a Sh720 million jobs fraud suspect travelled to Germany recently, taking advantage of President William Ruto’s trip to explore job opportunities for Kenyans. The President has made exporting labour overseas to ease unemployment one of his priorities.

This suspect was linked to a pastor who was last year accused of collecting millions of shillings from unsuspecting jobseekers for non-existent vacancies. The applicants who paid fees of between Sh100,000 and Sh140,000 each were later reportedly denied Canadian visas. The man, who is now eyeing openings in Germany, is said to have collected Sh720 million from gullible fellow Kenyans and some foreigners, thanks to his suave marketing on TikTok and other social media platforms. He is said to have been considering making some refunds so as not to jeopardise his German venture.

Although he was not in the official delegation that accompanied the President, he turned up in Berlin during the visit organised to sign labour agreements. Back home, victims of his jobs scam were reeling in agony, as investigators made little headway.

Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua only the other day came up with a raft of regulations for the recruitment agencies.

The fake recruitment agencies have been taking advantage of the desire by Kenyans to seek greener pastures overseas by promising jobs and charging them exorbitant fees for non-existent openings. The Labour ministry should enforce the new rules for the recruitment agencies, as the masterminds behind the fake ones are sought and punished