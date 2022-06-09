Make digital project work

The digital literacy training programme that was launched on Wednesday is a timely idea that, if implemented successfully, will significantly transform lives. The government’s initial target is to train 20 million people in a span of 10 years but the ultimate goal is to have all citizens acquire digital skills.

School children stand to benefit from the Digital Literacy Programme (DLP) because digital literacy is a key plank of the curriculum. For starters, there are 1.2 million tablets in public primary schools but these are not adequate and more will be needed. Young innovators will also benefit from the training as would e-commerce since more people would be enabled to become users of digital spaces. In order to fit in a highly automated world, digital literacy is a necessity.

However exciting it might be, implementation of the programme must be above board to avoid the fate of many other good ideas that failed at execution. The Ministry of ICT and the ICT Authority need to explain to the public the exact nature, the benefits of the skills, and how and who will offer the training. It should declare the budget and how it will be used.

Much of the infrastructure for the programme is in place. There is widespread internet connectivity, thanks to the fibreoptic cables, and mobile phone penetration in the country is among the highest in Africa. However, some areas are still not connected. All efforts must be done so that some people, who are most likely marginalised, are not disadvantaged further.