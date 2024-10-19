Listen to nuclear sceptics

New sources of energy are vital for national development. Besides hydro-power generation, the country is developing geothermal and wind sources.

Another potential source is nuclear power, but whose very mention often causes jitters because of its deadly potential. It is the world’s second-largest source of low-carbon power. Indeed, more than 50 countries are utilising nuclear energy to great benefit and Kenya should not be left behind. However, caution must not be thrown to the wind.

A nuclear plan is key to Kenya’s sustainable energy production. It is projected that by 2040, demand will outstrip the current power generation capacity, hence the urgent need to diversify and bolster generation. There are fears about the possibility of establishing a nuclear plant in the country’s top tourist hub – the Coast. This has sparked protests as the region is also home to endangered species that are a key part of the national heritage.

With a projected capacity of 1,000MW, a nuclear plant to be set up in 2027, at a cost of Sh500 billion, is expected to boost electricity supply, minimise outages and reduce reliance on fossil-generated power. When operational in 2034, it will place Kenya among African pioneers in the generation of this kind of energy. Activists are, however, warning that the negative effects of the nuclear plant outweigh the benefits.

The Kenya Nuclear Power and Energy Agency (NuPEA) has sought to allay fears, calling for patience until the government identifies the site. Two places have been mentioned. One is Kilifi County, which is home to white sandy beaches and mangrove swamps. Together with Kwale County, they have the country’s most popular tourist destinations.