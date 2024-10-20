Let justice prevail in Gachagua saga

Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has made some disturbing revelations about his bitter feud with his boss, claiming that his life is in danger. This follows the endorsement by the Senate of his impeachment by the National Assembly.

His remarks on Sunday on being discharged from hospital, where he spent two days after he suddenly fell ill and failed to defend himself in the Senate hearing, are shocking. They confirm beyond any reasonable doubt the irreconcilable differences between him and President William Ruto, which have culminated in the vicious split that has ended their two-year partnership.

Mr Gachagua has also alleged two attempts on his life, through poisoning and appealed to the President to protect him and his family.

The Senate voted on each of the 11 allegations, confirming a good number of them, including undermining the government and inciting ethnic hatred. But he was cleared of corruption and other charges though his fate appeared sealed.

However, this matter is not over yet, as the battle has now shifted to the courts. The Senate upheld Mr Gachagua’s ouster on Thursday and a day later, the National Assembly received the nomination of, and voted in Interior CS Kithure Kindiki as the designated Deputy President.

This development is going to have widespread ramifications, with the swift withdrawal of his VIP security detail, government vehicles and facilities and a purge targeting his officials. His staff were instructed to remove their personal effects from the DP’s official Karen residence in Nairobi. Some 100 staff are said to have been sent on compulsory leave.