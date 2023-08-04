Learn from Fifa Women’s World Cup

Kenya’s national women’s football team, the Harambee Starlets, and Women’s Premier League champions Vihiga Queens, both preparing for continental assignments, should draw inspiration from the performances of African teams at the ongoing Fifa Women’s World Cup.

South Africa’s Bayana Bayana, Nigeria’s Super Falcons and Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses have all reached the last 16, a great step for women’s football in Africa.

That the global tournament, being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia, saw the three African countries sail through at the expense of heavyweights like Canada, Brazil, Italy, Germany and South Korea is clear manifestation of the potential of the women’s game on the continent.

Vihiga Queens have been paired against JKT Queens from Tanzania, AS Kigali of Rwanda and New Generation of Zambia the regional Women Club Championship starting August 12 in Kampala.

The winner of the eight-team contest will qualify for the 2023 Confederation of Africa Football (Caf) Women Champions League.

Vihiga Queens won the 2021 Cecafa Women’s Club Championship to qualify for the inaugural Caf Champions League the same year where they failed to go past the group stages.

On the other hand, Harambee Starlets are paired against the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in a two-leg qualifying fixture in September for the 2024 Women Africa Cup of Nations.

It can be recalled that last year, the Starlets were to face Uganda for a place in Africa qualifiers for the ongoing Fifa World Cup but a ban on the Kenyan game by world football governing body, Fifa, threw a spanner in the works. The more reason the Starlets and Vihiga Queens should now draw inspiration from African nations at the Women’s World Cup to regain their footing.

Both teams will need support not only from Football Kenya Federation and the government but also from corporates and football-longing Kenyans.