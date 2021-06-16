IEBC plan to deliver a free and fair poll vital

  • The IEBC, whose performance has come under serious scrutiny, seems keen to redeem itself.
  • This time round, the IEBC plans deploy multiple servers to enhance transparency in the tallying and transmission of election results.

All eyes are on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as the countdown to the August 2022 General Election continues. Indications of new political alliances are emerging with the ruling Jubilee Party setting the pace with a noisy split between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, Dr William Ruto.

