Honour, challenge for Nairobi City

For a crestfallen country, any good news is a welcome upliftment. It is, especially so, if it is in recognition of something that has been well-done or a positive occurrence. Nairobi, once cherished as the city in the sun before its ugly side of crime, especially robberies and muggings, emerged, is inching its way back to glory.

It has just been named the best city in the world to visit next year, flooring such magnificent tourist destinations as Paris and others. Nairobi is basking in glory after travel firm Lonely Planet ranked it first among its ‘Best in Travel 2024’ cities. It also eclipsed Montreal, Canada, Mostar (Bosnia), and Philadelphia (US) among the top five.

First in the world, it is also the only African city in the top 10. Lonely Planet has been publishing guidebooks on international travel since 1973, and its nod is certainly recognition of something credible.

However, there is still plenty of work to do. First is security and safety. It is unlikely that foreign visitors will be flocking to Nairobi, if they suspect they will be endangering their lives. Secondly, the city badly needs to be cleaned up. Garbage collection has been a problem, even in the city centre.

Hawkers have been filling the central business district, making it difficult for pedestrians to walk freely around and enjoy the sites in this beautiful city.

Governor Johnson Sakaja has banned hawkers from operating in the CBD, but he is coming under pressure from politicians to rescind the decision. That will be unfortunate. These petty traders need special markets, but attempts to create these have flopped in the past.