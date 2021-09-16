Fix Kenya Power’s woes

The immense public excitement over the recent management change at Kenya Power is telling. The utility’s performance has been under par with many questioning why a firm that enjoys a near-monopoly in electricity distribution continues to make huge losses.

Kenya Power has faced numerous challenges, including huge losses, debts, staff shortages and high operation costs. Skewed contracts with independent power producers have also left it wallowing in losses. Unlike KenGen, which has had just three CEOs in the past 15 years, Kenya Power has had 10 management changes. There have been eight board changes, compared to three at KenGen. There is, clearly, something amiss.

The trade union Kenya Electrical Trade and Allied Workers’ Union (Ketawu) has pulled out workers, blaming the board.

The bone of contention is procurement, which has always been a milch cow for vested interests. Some directors are being investigated for allegedly undermining top management. The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is scrutinising claims of violation of the Public Procurement Act.

Procurement is a lucrative business that cartels seek to control. Some years ago, there were reports of importation of numerous transformers that were left to waste away in stores.

The latest row revolves around planned installation of Sh31 billion smart meters, which would render irrelevant those installed, leading to multi-billion-shilling uncalled-for wastage.