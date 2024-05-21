Fair formula is needed to end resource-sharing row

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has sparked off the latest debate by apparently endorsing the “one man, one shilling, one-vote” campaign mantra. However, leaders from the arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs) fear that it will worsen their historical marginalisation. They may not have the numbers to compete with other regions but have vast undeveloped territories that could just be sitting on immense potential.

The DP has upset the northerners by proposing that counties be allocated resources based on their population size. However, Mandera Senator Ali Roba, who is also a former governor of the county, argues that this would hugely disadvantage the people living in the vast ASAL territories.

These areas cover the bulk of the country’s land mass. Ideally, no region should have an undue advantage over others. Also, the Constitution guarantees the equality of Kenyans irrespective of region, ethnic group, race or religion. Mr Roba believes that, as the holder of the second-highest office in the land, Mr Gachagua should, instead, advocate adoption of a fair resource allocation formula.

The clash between the DP and the ASAL leaders would not have arisen if there was a consensus among Kenyans on the fairest and most practical resource-sharing method. Quite curious is the DP’s apparent conversion to the campaign for public resources to be shared according to the population and not the size of a region, which he has opposed in the past.

Since the matter keeps on resurfacing, it calls for a cogent solution that takes in the interests of all. It should not be a pitch to enable only certain regions to profit more from national resources at the expense of others.