Explain Saudi oil claim

An investigative report alleging that Kenya is among 19 African countries that Saudi Arabia is using to push its fossil fuels agenda is disturbing.

It casts aspersions on our country’s integrity on a matter of vital importance that is climate change. The country has always unequivocally supported the development of clean energy as a means of fighting global warming.

But if Kenya is, indeed, guilty as charged, then most probably a formal pitch has not been made. And that if it ever comes, the government should reject it.

The Middle East oil-producing giant reportedly plans to fight the phasing out of fossil fuels by financing the setting up of high-carbon infrastructure projects across the continent.

The investigation by journalists from the Centre for Climate Reporting (CCR) alleges that Kenya is one of the countries chosen for inclusion in the Arabian kingdom's Oil Sustainability Programme (OSP). It is said to be meant to tie these countries to Saudi oil imports.

Although we need to build airports, roads and ports, these infrastructural projects should not be tied to a clandestine deal that will undermine the development of clean energy and reverse climate change mitigation gains.

We need the government’s assurance that no such scheme will be entertained. The investigators cite President William Ruto’s three visits to Saudi Arabia since he came to power just a year ago as an indication that something of the sort could be in the pipeline.

Ironically, earlier this year, President Ruto said Kenya had received carbon credits from Saudi firms to fund clean cooking and solar home systems. Nothing prevents the Saudis, or any other country, from investing in Kenya but not to our detriment. It should be for mutual gain.