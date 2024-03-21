Come clean on Covid threat

Fears over a possible resurgence in Covid-19 infections are bound to cause panic.

The memory of the devastation of several years ago, when the country and the whole world were in the grip of a deadly pandemic is still vivid in the minds of many people.

The health authorities should come clean on this new threat and roll out measures to prevent its spread.

Any mention of the coronavirus outbreak naturally evokes images of public desperation, sicknesses and travel restrictions.

An alarm by doctors over the possible silent return of Covid-19 should be taken seriously. They have reported a surge in respiratory infections, which they attribute to the deadly viral disease.

Samples taken in the Lake Victoria region show a possible offshoot of the Omicron variant and influenza referred to as Swine Flu.

What the people would wish to know is whether Covid-19, which almost brought the world to its knees, is back again.

Covid-19 infections

It is, however, encouraging to hear from the health experts that this could be a milder one. However, the country cannot take any chances. What is needed is clear messaging so that the people are not taken by surprise.

An independent consultant says there has been an increase in respiratory illnesses in the past two weeks.

Many people have been suffering from flu-like symptoms such as coughs, throat and chest pains and running noses.

These could easily lead to hospitalisation and deaths, as happened at the height of the last Covid-19 pandemic.

Experts are calling for caution, as they advise people to help minimise the spread of the virus by washing hands frequently and observing hygiene. The Department of Public Health has also given an assurance that Covid infections are still on the decline.