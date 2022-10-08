Back Ethiopia peace efforts 

There is some encouraging news of the willingness of the Ethiopian government and the northern Tigray region rebels to hold talks to resolve a conflict that has raged on for two years, claiming thousands of mainly civilian lives, displacing millions and destroying property.

Unfortunately, though, the talks have been put off due to what have been described as logistical reasons.

No new date has been set for the African Union-brokered meeting that was to be held in South Africa.

However, the willingness of the two warring parties to sit down and seek a peaceful solution is laudable.

The talks would have been the first formal negotiations since the war broke out in November 2020.

The urgency is evident. In the latest flare-up, an air strike killed five people and wounded nearly 40 on Friday after a five-month truce.

The region’s six million people are facing severe shortages of food, fuel, medicines and other emergency supplies. The UN World Food Programme had warned of rising malnutrition.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta would have made his debut in the mediation role he was given by his successor, Dr William Ruto, but had opted out of the talks in South Africa, saying that he had other prior commitments.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government accuses the TPFL of trying to reassert Tigrayan dominance in the country.

For its part, the TPLF charges that Mr Ahmed has over-centralised power and is oppressing Tigrayans.

Kenya has been playing an increasingly important mediation role in regional conflicts.

President William Ruto was in Addis Ababa on Thursday for other reasons but must have had a chance to brief his host on the role he expects his predecessor to play.

The President was in Addis for the launch of giant telco Safaricom’s Ethiopian venture.