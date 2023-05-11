Ailing NHIF cannot deliver quality health insurance

The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) has been chosen as the means through which the government intends to boost access to quality medicare. As a result, the state agency is undergoing reforms. These include the very change of name from National Hospital Insurance Fund to broaden its mandate and outlook.

But the makeover from the lethargic ‘hospital’ fund that was mired with corruption has had serious challenges as the vices are deeply entrenched.

The NHIF is unable to meet its financial obligations. Patients wishing to pay for their treatment using its cover are turned away.

Hospital managers say they have no option as it owes them Sh12 million since last year. This is worrying as the Ruto administration has underlined its commitment to making the NHIF the key healthcare driver.

President William Ruto has picked the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), NHIF and Housing Fund as the entities to receive increased funding. Workers’ statutory deductions have also been increased. But if the NHIF cannot do good work with what it already receives, should it still be entrusted with massive funds under the Kenya Kwanza healthcare plan?

With private hospitals rejecting its cards, the NHIF, which is clearly broke, is hurting its subscribers further. There is no way hospitals can continue providing services without being paid. It is a lot to ask of them at a time when funds are scarce in an ailing economy.

Their medical, other facilities and labour, both professional and support staff, come at a tidy price. And after all, this is also an investment and those who put in the resources to enable healthcare delivery deserve a return on their investment, including money and efforts.

Kenya Association of Private Hospitals says owing to the NHIF’s situation, most of its members can no longer provide quality healthcare. But private hospitals are not the only ones suffering: A public referral hospital has also accumulated unpaid bills, hampering its operations.