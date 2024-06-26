The tide has turned, let us not squander the teachable moment

If nothing had changed, Kenya would be waking up to a sense of foreboding today. On this day, the anti-tax protesters had threatened to march to State House, Nairobi, in an attempt to forestall the signing into law of the grossly unpopular Finance Bill 2024.

Of course the protesters, who mainly comprise young Kenyans, had by last evening not called off the demonstrations. But the announcement by President William Ruto that he would withdraw the Bill in its entirety presented a watershed moment.

In his second speech in less than 24 hours, the President admitted that he had misread the public mood in pushing for the passage of the contentious Bill.

His decision to listen to the voice of the people and accede to their demands is, therefore, laudable. It is regrettable, however, that such a realisation had to come only after days of untold pandemonium, loss of life and limb at the hands of trigger-happy security agents, national anxiety, and wanton destruction of property by opportunistic looters. Once again, we lived up to our peculiar distinction of a country that specialises in doing everything the hard way.

This moment, however, should mark a major turning point in our politics and the general engagement between the government and the citizenry. It should mark a chilling reminder to all political leaders that the power they wield is donated by their real masters, the electorate. This national teachable moment should bring to a screeching halt the hubris and vainglory that has attended to the management of public affairs in successive regimes. Indeed, it should represent a resounding restatement of the constitutional declaration that sovereignty belongs to the people, who have the right to exercise it directly should their elected representatives fail in their delegated authority.

Redefined Kenya’s civic space

It is fair to say that we may not have come to this moment, had it not been for the gallantry and dogged focus of our youth, notably those of the now famous Generation Z. The young Kenyans have in a space of just a few weeks dismantled and redefined Kenya’s civic space.

In peacefully, but forcefully, asserting their right to be heard, they have powerfully brought to life the pages of Kenya’s revolutionary Bill of Rights. This nation owes this group of young patriots a huge debt of gratitude. They have demonstrated to the whole world that the future of Kenya’s constitutionalism is in safe hands and that never again can Kenyan leaders lord it over their electors.

It is gratifying to note that the Deputy President, in a startling speech, admitted to the arrogance and obstinacy that were fast becoming the hallmarks of the administration he serves in. In a speech that had a great sense of occasion, the DP decried the vacuous bravado that had since infested the rank and file of the Kenya Kwanza administration.

It is alarming that the DP suggested that the President was virtually unaware of the brewing national disquiet generated by the Finance Bill until he saw the scale of demonstrations across the country. While the DP blamed this disconnect on an intelligence failure, his statement spoke volumes about the problematic inner workings of an administration that unapologetically presented itself as the best hope for Kenya’s ‘hustlers’.

Chart a new path

Both the President and his deputy have called for dialogue with various sectors of society to chart a new path for Kenya.

This is a commendable invitation that must be followed through with concrete steps and actualised. The President must ensure that his declaration on the withdrawal of the Bill is expeditiously processed through the requisite legal and constitutional channels to insulate if from any further hiccups.

Beyond that, he must embark on a deliberate mission to reunite the country behind the cardinal pillars of our Constitution such as the rule of law and accountability. Further, his pledge on austerity measures must finally translate into a visible cutback on the shocking profligacy that has so far defined his young administration.

Finally, we appeal to all parties involved in this national conversation to take a step back, reflect on our collective missteps, work with speed to consolidate the gains, and put the country back on the rails.