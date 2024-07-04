President’s rejection of MPs’ pay rise laudable

The anti-tax protests that have rocked the country are a manifestation of the deep anger over the high cost of living. Many are struggling to put even a single meal on the table for their families.

There is also widespread bitterness over the heavy taxes and statutory deductions imposed by the government, and high prices of basic commodities. However, there is also resentment of the fact that their leaders are being pampered and are wasting public resources as they suffer. Huge sums of money have been blown on non-essential local and foreign travel for the leaders, who are also paid hefty allowances and enjoy other perks. The MPs earning a monthly salary at Sh725,502, are some of the highest paid in the world, and this in a struggling economy. Whereas in the past, leadership was about service, today, it seems to be an avenue to wealth, with massive salaries and allowances.

The GenZ protests have been triggered by the government’s huge appetite for taxes. In response, President William Ruto declined to sign the Finance Bill, 2024 into law. He has also promised austerity measures, starting with the presidency and related offices to cut public spending. But even before the ink had dried on this presidential directive, a shocking announcement of hefty salary increases for holders of top national and county offices and lawmakers has just been made.

In a quick welcome reaction, however, President Ruto has now rejected the new salary increase for Cabinet Secretaries, MPs and governors. He has thus directed the National Treasury to review the notice to increase the salaries, including those of members of county assemblies and other top State offices from July 1. He wants the decision by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) halted following the withdrawal of the Finance Bill, 2024. And the President has quite rightly reiterated that “this is a time, more than ever before, for the Executive and all other arms of government to live within their means”.

Indeed, the government must rein in the rampant wasteful public spending and use the savings to fund basic services, including health and education.