Young lawyers stole the show in BBI case

Young stars • As the country awaits the Court of Appeal verdict on the BBI, Jotham Ndung’u has been blown away by young lawyers. “The submissions have been an amazing experience. The shining stars are Esther Ang’awa, Elias Mutuma and Christian Andole, who held their own against legal heavyweights with decades of experience under their belts.” His contact is ndungu.jotham@gmail.com.

Voter wisdom • Facing major challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic and rising national debt, Geoffrey Sendeu says the country needs an “incorruptible and visionary leader”. A strong economy “will easily slay our traditional evils of tribalism and corruption”. Failure to vote wisely in next year’s elections will be to the detriment of all. His contact is sendeusidai@yahoo.com.

Power overcharge • In his rural home in Bungoma County, Simiyu Wandibba says, is his house that uses electricity only for security lights. He was shocked to receive a bill indicating that last month alone he used 532 units and should pay Sh13,141. “How is this possible? Who will save us from Kenya Power’s greed?” His account is No. 27388036 and his contact swandibba@yahoo.com.

Rustling • The government recently vowed to step up its efforts to disarm pastoral communities in the northern counties to stop cattle rustling but the menace persists, says Patrick Ikaale. “Every morning, we hear of raids in those counties. This is an archaic practice to obtain cattle for bride price. It should be stopped now or declared a national disaster,” says Patrick, whose contact is patrickikaale@gmail.com.

Witty police • Has the DCI been recruiting only personnel with “the gift of the gab and a turn for the flowery phrase”? wonders Robert Mukirae. “Their crime tweets are full of hyperbole and florid, over-the-top witticisms that ridicule the wrongdoers — unlike the staid, dreary and dry police statements of yore. Kudos to DCI boss George Kinoti and his ‘mboys’.” His contact is robertmukirae2@gmail.com.