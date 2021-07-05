Young lawyers stole the show in BBI case

Esther Ang’awa

Lawyers Dr Muthomi Thiankolu (right) and Esther Ang’awa having a word at the Court of Appeal Court during proceedings of the BBI case on July 1, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The shining stars are Esther Ang’awa, Elias Mutuma and Christian Andole, says Jotham Ndung’u.
  • Kenya needs “incorruptible and visionary leader”, says Geoffrey Sendeu.

Young stars • As the country awaits the Court of Appeal verdict on the BBI, Jotham Ndung’u has been blown away by young lawyers. “The submissions have been an amazing experience. The shining stars are Esther Ang’awa, Elias Mutuma and Christian Andole, who held their own against legal heavyweights with decades of experience under their belts.” His contact is ndungu.jotham@gmail.com.

