Why must we have so many political parties?

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) headquarters in Nairobi. 

Photo credit: File | Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Our politicians should shelve their pride, greed and arrogance and form two strong political parties, says Evans Macharia Mwangi.
  • It’s said that “bad leaders are chosen by people who don’t vote” but this does not apply to Kenya, says Ruth Gituma.

Sheer greed • Politicians’ greed “denies people the perfect leadership they desire”, remarks Evans Macharia Mwangi. “Why do we have so many political parties? Greed is the answer. Every politician feels he or she is the best and can win because they own a party. Our politicians should shelve their pride, greed and arrogance and form two strong political parties.” His contact is evans_macharia@yahoo.com.

