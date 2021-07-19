Why must we have so many political parties?

Sheer greed • Politicians’ greed “denies people the perfect leadership they desire”, remarks Evans Macharia Mwangi. “Why do we have so many political parties? Greed is the answer. Every politician feels he or she is the best and can win because they own a party. Our politicians should shelve their pride, greed and arrogance and form two strong political parties.” His contact is evans_macharia@yahoo.com.

***

Party spree • It’s said that “bad leaders are chosen by people who don’t vote” but this does not apply to Kenya, says Ruth Gituma. “Bad leaders in Kenya are chosen through party euphoria. Every election year, parties are formed and those lacking leadership skills align themselves to them. It’s time we started electing quality leaders regardless of party affiliation.” Her contact is rgitum@gmail.com.

***

Blind side • The GSU officers guarding the flight path on Mombasa Road as local and international flights descend to JKIA are only on one side of the highway, yet the new Nairobi Expressway is so high that they can’t see the other side, notes Dr Ezekiel Onyango. “They should split the team into two to properly cover both sides,” he pleads. His contact is eonyango@icloud.com.

***

Broke firms • The National Treasury, Jotham Ndung’u says, has flagged some state-owned enterprises “which are in bad financial shape”. This, he adds, was at the prodding of the IMF for financial belt-tightening. “Didn’t a task force led by former MP Abdikadir Mohammed in 2013 make recommendations that can be used? Why do we have to wait for IMF to clean up?” His contact is ndungu.jotham@gmail.com.

***

Samosa • Curiosity will kill some people and for no good reason. Take, for example, Tom Mwiraria, whose mind has been preoccupied with some food for thought. “I wonder whether, in my generation, somebody will discover a hexagonal or heptagonal samosa. Is triangular the best we can do? What would go wrong with an eight-sided samosa?” His contact is info.swiftwriters@gmail.com.