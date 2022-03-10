What became of DP Ruto's overconfidence?

By  The Watchman

Running scared • After chest-thumping that even if his archrival Raila Odinga’s brother, Dr Oburu Oginga, were the IEBC chairperson he would still win the presidency, Deputy President William Ruto has changed tune, remarks Stephen Masambu. “He’s now running around scared, telling the world that the August 9 election has been rigged. What became of his overconfidence?” His contact is [email protected].

