IEBC's buying spree is not justifiable

Buying spree • The IEBC and the National Bureau of Statistics, Dr Victor Isadia notes, keep ordering new computers, laptops and iPads for every general election or national census. “Nobody knows what becomes of the previous gadgets after less than a week of use. Why not donate them to schools or keep them for reuse in the next elections or census?” His contact is vickyisadiah@gmail.com.

Insider dealing • As the interviews to pick the new CJ continue, W. Kimariech has issues with the Judicial Service Commission. “They want to hire the Judiciary’s CEO but among the panellists are Court of Appeal and High Court judges and a magistrate. How can a manager, an accountant and a clerk participate in recruiting the CEO of the firm that they work for?” His contact is wkimariech@gmail.com.

Bird feast • The invasion of the Mwea Irrigation Scheme by quelea birds (aluru in Luo) is a godsend, especially during this Covid-19 pandemic when people are struggling to put food on the table, says Opiyo Oduwo. “The birds are a delicacy in western Kenya and are very expensive. Just lay traps to catch and send them to us. Please, don’t use pesticides.” His contact is opiyooduwo@yahoo.com.

Top school • The most striking thing about the KCPE exam results in Vihiga County is that, of all the 47 candidates who scored at least 390 out of 500 marks, only one was not from Moses Mudavadi Primary School, says Stephen Masambu. “Other head teachers should have benchmarking sessions to take a leaf from this school on how to achieve success.” His contact is masambus@yahoo.com.

Brutal police • Keenly following reports of police brutality in the US, David Waireri wonders why the officers are so heavyhanded in dealing with African-Americans. “Almost 300 years after independence, there is still racial discrimination in America. It’s a shame for the superpower to behave like this. What example are they giving the world?” His contact is davidwaireri@gmail.com.