IEBC's buying spree is not justifiable

Wafula Chebukati

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, speaking at the Bomas of Kenya on December 30, 2020 during the launch of BBI signature verifications exercise.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

Buying spree • The IEBC and the National Bureau of Statistics, Dr Victor Isadia notes, keep ordering new computers, laptops and iPads for every general election or national census. “Nobody knows what becomes of the previous gadgets after less than a week of use. Why not donate them to schools or keep them for reuse in the next elections or census?” His contact is vickyisadiah@gmail.com.

