Wastefulness • As President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga get ready to launch campaigns for the adoption of the recently unveiled BBI report, Thiamine Kubaison says there’s no need for a referendum. “Let’s use a more economical method to decide what we want to do. The Jubilee government is too wasteful and it’s high time we said a big ‘No’ to this.” His contact is skubaison@gmail.com.

Mzee Nyachae • Conspicuously missing at the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Gusii Stadium, Kisii County, last Tuesday, Mwangi Karuga notes, was veteran politician Simeon Nyachae, a former Cabinet minister and Ford-People leader. “This is the backyard of the man, who is revered in the area and the country in general for decades. Where is Mzee Nyachae?” His contact is mwangikaruga8@gmail.com.

Stipends • With the focus on BBI and Covid-19, some vital matters get forgotten. Nixon Wandabi is concerned that government stipends for the elderly have dried up. “I’ve been interacting with some senior citizens, including widows, and their cry is that they have been forgotten. The government should send them their money on fixed dates.” His contact is nixonwandabi@gmail.com.

Blackouts • The Rio Nderi area of Gikambura, Kiambu County, suffers recurrent prolonged power blackouts, moans Dr Karanga Kimani. The latest, over a week ago, lasted six days. “Complaints to Kenya Power are ignored. The firm should be more sensitive and empathetic to its customers. The apathy they are demonstrating is unacceptable,” he declares. His contact is karangafry@gmail.com.

Police uniform • While the wearers of the new police uniform have been grumbling that they are worse than the old ones, Mwangi Wanjohi begs to differ. “The new ones are a beautiful upgrade. It’s only resistance to change that makes the officers think otherwise. But I can’t comment on the quality of the fabric as I’ve never touched it.” His contact is wanjohimwangi@yahoo.com.

