Gachagua impeachment: History repeats itself

Encore • History repeats itself, indeed, remarks Njora Waweru. “In 1983, Charles Njonjo (former long-serving Attorney-General) was accused of treason. His sword-bearer in court was Paul Muite. Today, 41 years later, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua faces impeachment. The battle-hardened Senior Counsel is defending him also. History, it seems, loves an encore!” His contact is [email protected].

***

Blow • The odds, Richard Kihara notes, are against Deputy President Gachagua as he battles the bid to oust him that has now gone to the Senate. Says he: “In a democracy where the deciding vote is a slim lead, a fallout between the President and his deputy can easily lead to an unfair impeachment, as the opposition will gladly join the former to inflict the blow.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Exams • The Ministry of Education and Nairobi City County should quickly investigate a primary school in Nairobi’s Eastlands that blocks children from sitting exams for failing to clear fees, Musa Mwaura pleads. “Spare the pupils the torture of watching as others sit exams just because of their parents’ failure.” For the details, he can be reached through email address [email protected].

***

Danger • Does School Lane at Westlands, Nairobi, deserve its name when hundreds of children have no paved sidewalk for their own safety? asks Peter Herrmann. “Efforts to create colour-coded foot and cycling paths on Lower Kabete, Peponi, and James Gichuru roads and the CBD are appreciated, but why has School Lane been ignored? It’s a disaster in waiting!” His contact is [email protected].

***

Originality • Some Kenyans can be shameless copycats, remarks Jim Okwako, disappointed that a few activists have now taken to wearing Ugandan politician and musician Bobi Wine’s red beret. “We’ve always had the most vibrant campaigns for democracy and human rights. We need not stoop so low and worship nonentities. The GenZ protests that stopped harsh taxes proved that we are the leaders.”