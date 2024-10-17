DP Gachagua should have been suspended after his impeachment

Suspended • After the National Assembly impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, he should have been suspended from office as the matter progressed to the Senate, says Opiyo Oduwo. “Under the current system, he remains the DP until the end of the case, and can easily interfere with the process. If he survives this, he will resume office as if nothing happened.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Stooping low • Opposition chief Raila Odinga, who is popularly known as Baba, has stunned everyone with his endorsement of controversial Indian firm Adani’s deals, which all indications show stink to high heaven, says Job Otieno. “How can such a towering leader, who has fought for justice and good governance stoop so low to support a rotten government?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Secrecy • If the government’s hefty deals with the Adani Group are so good and potentially beneficial to the country, why the veil of secrecy surrounding them? asks David Waireri. “Why the mad rush to conclude the contracts? Couldn’t the country just borrow the money and repay it within 30 years? Something is not adding up in this Adani leasing deals.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Scandal • Can Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company explain to landlords and tenants how come some water meters in Kayole, Eastlands, have never been read for more than 20 years? Jonah Gachuki wants to know. “How on earth do some things not happen? Why are we expected to continue paying the meter rent charges without having the readings?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Pet poop • Dog owners who take their pets for walks and leave their faeces on the walkways in the parks should be held responsible, says Mercy Wambugu. “This is disgusting and quite unfair to other people using the same paths. The dog walkers/owners must be required to leave these places and paths clean by ensuring that they pick up their pets’ poop.” Her contact is [email protected].