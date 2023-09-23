Do not criminalise Worldcoin

Old slogan • The new slogan, ‘Mambo ni matatu (there are only three issues)’ didn’t begin with President William Ruto, notes Githuku Mungai. “During Kenyatta Day celebrations at Kamukunji, Nairobi, on October 20, 1967, founding President Jomo Kenyatta gave a fiery speech in Kiswahili. He told Opposition members to get out of Kenya or risk their lives.” His contact is githukumungai@gmail.

***

Lax varsities • Boniface Mutua says there is a lot of laxity in teaching in public universities. In some, he adds, students go for a long time without being taught. “After reporting for a new semester, it takes two weeks for lectures to begin. It’s idleness that drives students to indulge in drugs and immorality. No wonder, we’ve half-baked graduates.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Storm sensor • Can Kenya Power confirm or deny the common talk in Busia County that their system has a storm sensor that automatically switches off electricity whenever rain begins to fall? asks David Tumbula. “Power quite often goes off and is not restored many hours after the downpour. We have in the past week been suffering frequent power outages that sometimes last up to two days.”

***

Future is crypto • Worldcoin should not have been criminalised for paying nearly Sh7,000 per person to scan the eyeballs of Kenyans, says Jediel Muthuri. “It’s about the new cryptocurrency, which is being done all over the world. Even the Central Bank has a committee handling it because they know it’s the future. The world can’t be held hostage by the US dollar, sterling pound and euro.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Greedy taxman • When the price of petrol was at Sh150 per litre, Richard Kihara notes, the government received a certain percentage of that as tax. At the new higher price of Sh210 per litre, he adds, the government is still a major beneficiary, pocketing a much higher amount. “Shouldn’t the taxman come up with a standard figure per litre irrespective of any price changes?” His contact is [email protected].