Constitutional change should benefit all Kenyans

Power pursuit • The clamour for constitutional change to create more leadership positions at the top does not resonate with Muriithi King'au. He likens this to increasing the number of guards as a means to curb pilferage through corruption. Muriithi would instead like to see the country come up with measures that will yield gain for all and not just a few select leaders.

Hooliganism • Despite stern warnings from the police, boda-boda riders still behave badly, rudely flouting traffic rules, notes David Omollo Miraya. "I wonder if they are exempt from traffic rules as incidents of them harassing other road users are now rampant. How can riders burn a car worth millions of shillings and go scot-free? Hooliganism is not a solution."

Narrow bypass • About three years ago, Michael Kinuthia recalls, there was talk about dualling Nairobi's Eastern Bypass from Membley, off Thika Road, to Kangundo Road. He wishes KeNHA or any other roads authority could shed light on that. "Traffic jams on this road are unbearable, taking mostly the whole day from Monday to Saturday. It should be expanded."

Unity over virus • A sombre mood prevails as Covid-19 pandemic continues to record high cases daily, says Alnashir Walji. But he is impressed with the strict adherence to health regulations to curb its spread. "During these trying times, some people have lost jobs as traders count their losses. But Kenyans are more united in the wake of Covid-19."

Info blackout • Communication is vital in any organisation, says F. Mukembu, worried that since schools reopened after the long closure, routines such as assemblies have been abolished to help curb the spread of Covid-19. This could cut the information flow between teachers and students. "Other ways of effective communication should be devised."