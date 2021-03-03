Constitutional change should benefit all Kenyans

Uhuru Kenyatta signature

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Former Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga lead Kenyans in signing the BBI form during the National launch of the BBI signatures collection exercise at KICC in Nairobi County. 

Photo credit: PSCU
By  The Watchman

What you need to know:

Power pursuit • The clamour for constitutional change to create more leadership positions at the top does not resonate with Muriithi King’au. He likens this to increasing the number of guards as a means to curb pilferage through corruption. Muriithi would instead like to see the country come up with measures that will yield gain for all and not just a few select leaders. His contact is jmskingau37@gmail.com.

