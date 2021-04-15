Clampdown speeding miraa pick-ups, reckless PSV drivers

Daredevils • The National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) has been cracking down on motorists with customised number plates when there are more pressing problems, says Devere Mwangi. “Shouldn’t the priority be the speeding miraa pick-ups and reckless PSV drivers? Can NTSA camp on the Meru-Nairobi route and stop these miraa daredevils?” Contact: devere_mwangi@hotmail.com.

