Clampdown speeding miraa pick-ups, reckless PSV drivers

Daredevils • The National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) has been cracking down on motorists with customised number plates when there are more pressing problems, says Devere Mwangi. “Shouldn’t the priority be the speeding miraa pick-ups and reckless PSV drivers? Can NTSA camp on the Meru-Nairobi route and stop these miraa daredevils?” Contact: devere_mwangi@hotmail.com.

Garbage • Has the time come to take back the lavish praise that has been heaped on the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) since its inception just a year ago? wonders Jerry Kenyansa. “The NMS has been leaving heaps of uncollected garbage to rot. The city centre is now a dumpsite and more chaotic than even during former governor Mike Sonko’s tenure.” His contact is kenyansajerry@gmail.com.

Jab text • Kweya Ayanga says he got his Covid-19 jab on April 14 at Emuhaya Sub-County Hospital, Vihiga County. But he waited and was baffled to note that he did not receive a text message from the Health ministry confirming his first dose and telling him when the next one is due. “This is so despite my details being captured in the register. What do I do?” His contact is kweyanga@gmail.com.

Black spot • Ranen Market, on the Kisii/Isebania road in Migori County, is an accident black spot, says Opiyo Oduwo. “It is situated on a bend and motorists pass at high speed. KeNHA should erect speed bumps there. The contractor should also build culverts between the market and Kokuro junction to prevent flooding in the adjacent homes and farms with run-off. His contact is opiyooduwo@yahoo.com.

‘Treeland’ • Rooting for trees, Joe Ngige Mungai is eyeing road reserves, railway land and open public land. “What stops government departments from planting trees in their open areas? The waters in our rivers and lakes will turn pure and clean, the air fresher and the scenery more eye-catching if only we cared about our environment.” His contact is mungai6969@gmail.com.