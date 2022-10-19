Working party must face some critical aspects

Among the tasks assigned to the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms (PWPER) is a summative evaluation of the Competency-Based Curriculum.

Ordinarily, summative evaluation, best done after considering the actual learning outcomes in view of the expected ones, would gauge its worth and effectiveness.

Implicitly, it’s more meaningful after learners have experienced the learning activities up to the end of a course—that is, upon assessment.

PWPER will, however, have to critically flesh out the aspects it will consider in evaluating a curriculum whose learning experiences are yet to be exposed to summative assessment and is not fully implemented.

Various models of curriculum evaluation exist. Common among the aspects considered are the selection and organisation of the content, selection and organisation of the learning experiences and modes of assessment.

Whereas the public will have their say, the task force retains the privilege to validate such as regards technical areas like content and pedagogy.

Most parents, for instance, feel insecure largely on account of the cost and their involvement in their children’s school work.

Luckily, the team can resolve these issues by reviewing the learning activities without tampering with the expected outcomes.

The team will have to review the content and learning experiences in light of the goals and objectives of CBC, and whether they are capable of developing the competencies that it intends.

Equity

At this point, it will ask itself whether some of the costly learning activities can be substituted, for equity.

Fundamentally, CBC passes as a poster child of success—if well-resourced. But the team may have to consider other issues as well.

Are teachers focusing on the intended competencies? Do the curriculum designs speak to that?

Which environment and learning activities can best develop them? Are the learning areas appropriate?

For instance, what informed the re-introduction of integrated science, since the early ’80s?

Why is digital literacy designated as a delivery tool only yet learners ought to have a structured experience of the knowledge and skill?

Is the curriculum offering proper foundational knowledge—literacy in reading, mathematics and science—that children require if they are to learn other things?

Can we focus on skills without compromising knowledge?

Will the liberty for learners to pursue individual interests overcome existential realities?

How is education preparing children for innovation and adaptiveness amid the ever-changing job environments? This won’t be answered by the public but by the education experts.

It’s a known fact that CBC was shipped in from countries deemed successful. Regardless, much as we align ourselves to global trends, we must be awake to the socio-historical contexts that made it tick.

For instance, quoting Finland is unhelpful unless we understand the complex socio-historical context that defined its approach to education.