Work to tackle uterine fibroids

July is Fibroids Awareness Month. Much like how fibroids can go unnoticed and undiagnosed, the campaign to spread awareness of the condition has not garnered enough impression to reach the audience who can best benefit from it, especially women who suffer from the condition.

These are abnormal non-cancerous growths that develop in or around the uterus of women of reproductive age. Their cause is unknown but healthcare providers believe hormones and genetics and lifestyle choices play a role in their development.

Fibroids are typically benign and cause no signs or symptoms, therefore going unnoticed. But they can become large and cause unpleasant symptoms depending on their size, number and location.

Common symptoms and complications include heavy bleeding between or during periods, extended menstruation, menstrual clots, increased menstrual cramping, pain in the pelvis or lower back, pressure or fullness in the lower abdomen, increased urination, swelling or enlargement of the abdomen, pain during intercourse and low libido.

Another reason fibroids go undiagnosed is because younger girls who suffer untreated symptoms such as increased menstrual cramping and heavy bleeding soon after their first period become adults who deem fibroid-related symptoms as normal.

Healthcare providers often discover fibroids during routine pelvic exams. Further tests, such as ultrasound and MRI, can provide detailed results which inform the best ways to manage or treat it.

In the wake of campaigns to end period poverty, shame and stigma in Kenya, it is pertinent for healthcare providers and key players of sexual and reproductive health and rights in the public and private sector to have a collaborative approach in spreading awareness of fibroids. They should ensure provision of related affordable and quality medical services and fund and run campaigns with a 360-degree view of proper menstrual health.