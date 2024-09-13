Let’s work to prevent suicide

Each September, we observe Suicide Prevention Month, a time to bring attention to the widespread issue of suicide, which affects millions of people worldwide. It is a time to remember the lives lost to suicide and the millions of people experiencing suicidal thoughts each day. An estimated 703,000 people a year die by suicide around the world. For every suicide, there are likely 20 other people making a suicide attempt and many more have serious thoughts of suicide. Millions of people suffer intense grief or are otherwise profoundly impacted by suicidal behaviours.

“Changing the Narrative on suicide” is the triennial theme for the World Suicide Prevention Day from 2024-2026. This theme aims to raise awareness about the importance of reducing stigma and encouraging open conversations to prevent suicide. Mental health issues, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder and substance abuse are among the most significant risk factors for suicide.

Life circumstances, such as trauma, isolation, financial stress, or the loss of a loved one, can contribute to overwhelming feelings of hopelessness. While some people cope easily with these, some struggle. Support systems are the cornerstone to suicide prevention. We need to reach out to someone in distress and ask them how they are feeling and offer a non-judgemental listening ear. Encourage someone to seek professional help and assist them to find resources. By understanding mental health issues and being aware of the signs of someone in distress, communities become better equipped to intervene and provide support.