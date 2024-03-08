Women in the security sector: Strides, challenges, opportunities 

The call for diversity, gender equality and inclusivity of women in peace and security globally and in Kenya remains logical; and progressively, institutions and governments are expressing support for this course.

More than two decades since the United Nation Security Council passed its revolutionary resolution on Women, Peace & Security (Christened Resolution 1325), countries including Kenya continue to face challenges in the implementation of the provisions of the resolution.

For instance, in Kenya, women in the security sector continue to encounter challenges including; inadequate representation, policy gaps, lack of gender equity, training and capacity-building, leave policies, promotions, transfers and even pay.

In August last year, the UN Women released a damning report exposing the dramatic decrease of women police officers in Kenya between 2018 and 2023.

The report showed that while 14,042 women were registered in the Service in 2018, the figure dropped in 2021 to 13,279.

As of March 2023, of the 106,830 Kenyan police officers, a paltry 7,457 were women – which translates to just 6.9 per cent.

This is a significant underrepresentation, given that women make up more than half of the population of the country according to the KNBS, Economic Survey, 2022.

Unfair recruitment practices

The situation was attributed to the lack of support of women in policing institutions, unfair recruitment practices that discriminate against women, and a lack of upward mobility for women in the police services.

Historically, male police officers perceive women as not being able to fulfil certain job requirements yet research by various institutions have proved otherwise.

Recently, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) noted that female police officers in Kenya face significant challenges, with a lack of support both within the police service and society at large.

Some of the recommendations by Ipoa to the National Taskforce on Police and Prisons Reforms include; having an approach to ensure that the gender perspective is considered in all areas and at all levels of police work, gender sensitive recruitment, promotion and deployment in all the NPS Colleges and Campuses and development of a gender policy in the NPS to ensure deployment of both male and female officers in all police stations.

Ipoa also recommended training officers on gender issues and creation of awareness by the Service to ensure strict adherence of the provisions of the Sexual Offences Act.

Ipoa also recommended the establishment of child care rooms for lactating mothers to attend to their children while on duty.

Affirmative action measures

The Taskforce adopted the recommendations and additionally, wants the NPS and the National Uniforms Committee to prepare and approve maternity uniforms for female officers and setting up of a fully-­fledged Gender Directorate and decentralisation of its services across the country.

As Kenya moves towards implementation of the affirmative action measures, there is need for bridging research and training in the implementation of the women, peace, and security agenda.

Generally, as this year’s International Women’s Day’s theme states, Investing in women accelerates progress.

All stakeholders in the security sector should create and implement measures to end sexual and gender-based violence within their spaces including establishment of a well-structured system for reporting SGBV.

Apart from other measures, Ipoa has in place an SGBV online toolkit where police officers can report cases of sexual harassment committed against them and their colleagues.

The Policare concept adopted by the NPS is also a similar supportive initiative to ease the reporting and investigation of SGBV.

Ipoa, in recognition that both men and women are essential to build sustainable peace and security continues to make research-led recommendations for women inclusion in the security sector reforms.