Why we protect wetlands

World Wetlands Day

Kenya Forest Research Institute ( KEFRI) officials together with members of the community plant mangrove seedlings at Mida Creek in Kilifi County to mark the World Wetlands Day on February 3, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Eldah Odongo

Head of Corporate Affairs and Communication

Kisumu Water and Sanitation Company Ltd

What you need to know:

  • It said over 40 per cent of plants and animal species live and breed on wetlands.
  • Most worrying, wetlands diminish three times faster than forests.

February 2 is World Wetlands Day. According to the “Global Assessment Report on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services”, by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), wetlands cover six per cent of the world and a paltry 3-4 per cent of Kenya. 

