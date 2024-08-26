Why Raila is the best choice for AUC top job

Africa is at a crossroads, with various challenges from political instability, economic underdevelopment, and infrastructural deficits to climate change.

The African Union is the leading continental organisation that has the responsibility of confronting these challenges and facilitating unity and development for the continent by addressing the facets for which it was formed.

Raila Odinga's anticipated transition from local politics to continental politics is an important moment in his illustrious political career. As one of Kenya's high-profile political figures, his impact on the local political landscape is undeniable.

However, as Africa deals with difficult challenges on the continent and desires stronger leadership on the continental scale, Raila Odinga's move to gain significant footing in the African Union Commission (AUC) politics could open a door for a new chapter for him and potentially for Africa.

A legacy of local politics

Odinga's political journey in Kenya has been both transformative and influential. Over the years, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the country's democracy, advocating for multi-partyism, and championing the rights of ordinary Kenyans.

His tenure as Prime Minister from 2008 to 2013 was marked by efforts to reconcile a deeply divided nation and lay the groundwork for economic recovery and development. Odinga's legacy in Kenyan politics is characterised by his relentless pursuit of justice, democracy, and good governance.

What is the continent’s future?

The African Union Commission (AUC) is critical to charting the continent's future through policies that encourage unity and peace, development, and integration across Africa. As it looks toward its following leadership, Raila Odinga stands out and is distinctively positioned, as a person who has demonstrated the ability to draw people across class, political parties, or ethnicity.

In addition, Africa is also in great need of a leader who can unite the continent and tackle urgent issues like conflict resolution, economic integration, sustainable development, and the global representation of Africa's interests.

Odinga's leadership, engagement, and commitment to Pan-Africanism which has been adequately demonstrated in various stages of his life, is precisely what Africa requires.

Extensive political experience and leadership

The political career of Raila Odinga is long and rich, having served in many capacities in the government of Kenya, including as Prime Minister between 2008 and 2013. There is much value in the years of working experience in governance and policy he brings along with him.

Odinga's overall body of work and experience gives him a good feel for the challenges and opportunities facing many countries in Africa today. His experience as Prime Minister demonstrated his ability to work across the political spectrum to build consensus and implement policies around the needs of diverse communities.

Pan-African vision and commitment

Throughout his cautious, thoughtful, and democratic political profession, Odinga has come to embody the role of a longtime advocate of Pan-Africanism. Without fail, he has pursued the pursuit and eventual consolidation of Africa, establishing the notion that a unified Africa and partnerships are more effective in world affairs.

The Pan-African vision espoused and championed by Odinga mirrors the effort and intent of the African Union, which is to promote unity and solidarity and Africa's capacity to work together. As AUC Chairperson, Odinga will be tasked to continue and strengthen initiatives that promote African unity.

Proven track record in mediation and conflict resolution

Africa has long been plagued by conflicts that threaten peace and stability. Raila Odinga's experience in conflict resolution makes him uniquely qualified to address these challenges.

In Kenya, Odinga played a crucial role in resolving the post-election violence of 2007-2008, leading to the formation of a coalition government that restored peace and stability. Beyond Kenya, Odinga has been involved in mediation efforts in countries like South Sudan and Burundi, where his diplomatic skills have helped de-escalate tensions and pave the way for peaceful resolutions.

Champion of economic and infrastructure development

Africa's economic growth and development are closely tied to the continent's infrastructure. As the African Union's High Representative for Infrastructure Development, Odinga has been at the forefront of efforts to improve connectivity across Africa.

His work has focused on enhancing transportation, energy, and digital infrastructure, which are vital for trade, economic integration, and sustainable development. Odinga's expertise in this area is critical for the AUC, which prioritises infrastructure development as a key driver of economic growth.

International recognition and diplomatic acumen

Raila Odinga is a respected figure both within Africa and on the international stage. His diplomatic acumen, built over years of engagement with global leaders and institutions, positions him as an effective representative of Africa's interests.

Odinga's international connections and reputation would enhance the AUC's ability to secure partnerships, attract investments, and advocate for Africa's position in global forums. His ability to articulate Africa's aspirations and challenges resonates with international audiences, making him a powerful voice for the continent.

Advocate for democracy, human rights, and good governance

Democracy, human rights, and good governance are core values of the African Union. Raila Odinga has been a steadfast advocate for these principles throughout his career.

He has championed democratic reforms, fought against corruption, and promoted transparency in governance. His commitment to these values aligns with the AUC's mission to promote democratic governance across Africa.

Focus on Youth and Women's Empowerment

Africa's future depends on the empowerment of its youth and women. Odinga has consistently supported initiatives that promote education, entrepreneurship, and gender equality.

He recognises that young people and women are critical to driving Africa's development and has worked to create opportunities for them to thrive.