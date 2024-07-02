Why Kenyans should celebrate cooperatives

On the first Saturday of July each year we celebrate cooperatives globally. This year’s celebrations of the International Day of Cooperatives will be held on July 6 with the theme; “Cooperatives Build a Better Future for All.”

The cooperative movement in Kenya and its 14 million plus members will showcase their current and historical contributions to Kenya’s Vision 2030, building a sustainable future for Kenyans, and in accelerating efforts to implement the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

The international day increases awareness of cooperatives and promotes the values and principles that make the cooperative model suitable for advancing sustainable development.

It also aims to strengthen and extend partnerships between the international cooperative movement and other actors, including international organisations, and governments and social partners, at local, national and international levels.

But why must we celebrate the Day of Cooperatives and are cooperatives building a better future for all?

Economic development

The story of cooperatives in Kenya is more than 100 years old, with the establishment of the first Dairy Cooperative in 1908, and their contributions in many spheres is clearly demonstrated.

Cooperatives have contributed to economic development, agricultural development and in reducing unemployment through jobs creation. The contribution of cooperatives to Kenya’s GDP is well documented and their ubiquitous presence is telling.

According to State Department of Cooperatives PS Kilemi Mwiria: “Cooperatives go where for-profit businesses will not, providing economic opportunities and services in places that others find unprofitable or too risky. For many poor and isolated people, joining a cooperative is the best option to help them escape poverty.”

He is not alone in espousing this position. In the 2023 UN Secretary-General’s report cooperatives are acknowledged to have a track record of promoting the economic and social development of all people including marginalised groups.

Cooperative activities

Furthermore, cooperatives enable resilience within communities during times of social and economic crises. Needless to say, in Kenya we saw this during Covid-19 pandemic.

Due to the critical role played by cooperatives, the United Nations recognises the cooperative movement as a key partner in accelerating sustainable development and has urged member states to support and strengthen cooperatives’ entrepreneurial ecosystems which is aimed at increasing their capacity to create more positive social, economic, and environmental impact in society.

By working together cooperatives have changed our lives. Communities have been transformed through cooperative activities. There are many people who will tell you that they might not have had an education or a house or a car or some agricultural land or business were it not for their local cooperative.

I have argued elsewhere it takes strong leadership for a cooperative to do attain this. Githunguri Dairy Farmers Cooperative Society is a case in point.

The contribution of cooperatives in our lives has been made possible according to Daniel Marube, Chief Executive Officer, Cooperative Alliance of Kenya because, “Cooperatives are not money focused, but are people focused.”