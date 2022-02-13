Why Kenyans need to elect proven devolution champions to protect it

Devolution Conference

ODM leader Raila Odinga (third left), Interior CS Fred Matiangi (second left), Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka (left), Council of Governors chairman Martin Wambora (third right), Devolution CS Charles Keter (second right) and Environment CS Keriako Tobiko (right) during the 7th Devolution Conference at Makueni County on November 24, 2021. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Sammy Kwinga

Political scientist

The devolution system of governance is at the heart of the current Constitution, now in 12th year.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.