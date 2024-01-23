Why Kenya needs to reorient education into an investment

Less than a quarter of the 899,453 candidates who wrote the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination last year scored a university entry grade.

Even for the 201,133 candidates who scored a Grade C+ to secure university admission, the future is uncertain: an estimated 64 per cent of the current 50,000 individuals who graduate from universities each year enter the job market without marketable skills. With admission numbers rising year on year, the end of the pipeline promises a veritable flood. In four years’ time, there will be hundreds of thousands of graduates who cannot find jobs.

As the world marks the International Day of Education, these sobering statistics should be a point of deep reflection, debate and action. Already, the government’s Competency Based Education and Training Policy is geared towards ensuring that the 494,317 students who scored a Grade D+ or below enter skills training.

There is, however, still a significant misalignment between education and industry needs, especially in the higher echelons of learning. A recent survey by the Federation of Kenyan Employers highlighted the struggles companies face to fill vacancies because of the inadequacy of skills among job seekers.

The repercussions of this mismatch between education and industry needs are palpable. Kenya’s youth unemployment rate is soaring at 67 per cent. In itself, youth unemployment presents a significant economic challenge as an important segment of the labour force remains under-deployed.

Unemployed individuals

More concerning, however, is the emergent link between youth unemployment and crime. A report by UN-Habitat reveals that 57 per cent of crimes reported to the police in Kenya are committed by youth. An estimated of 48 per cent of unemployed individuals turn to crime for survival, thus highlighting the urgent need for holistic solutions to the education-skills-jobs chain.

The paradigm shift necessary to address this pressing issue is already a work in progress. Practical skills training is reorienting vocational education as a pathway to self-reliance, secure employment, and economic mobility, thus reducing youth vulnerability to exploitation.

The government’s initiative to recognise prior learning as a matter of policy by acknowledging and certifying skills gleaned through life and work experience, especially in the informal sector, holds immense potential. A powerful message is emerging from policy and practice: skills, not just academic pedigree, hold the key to a brighter future.

So far, initiatives like the PropelA Dual Apprenticeship Programme, which has entered the second year since its launch, play a pivotal role in establishing a symbiotic relationship between education and industry needs. This innovative programme, twinning training institutions with private sector firms, empowers youth aged 18 and 30 years with practical skills in electrical and plumbing trades, thus bridging the gap between theoretical learning and real-world experience.

The programme has enrolled top scorers in the KCSE examination – with some 20 Grade A students admitted in 2023 – to those with Grade D+. Learners receive hands-on training that equips them with the expertise employers seek, preparing them for meaningful careers after the two-year programme.

This approach is being replicated in several vocational educational institutions around the country, even though the bifurcation between classroom instruction and hands-on industry training is yet to catch full steam as colleges build the capacity of mentors to deliver training.

Private sector

When the government, the private sector, and communities join hands to create a future where skills are not just valued but actively nurtured, such a collective effort is likely to deliver huge social dividends. From such collective effort, training opens the door to dignified work and gives young people greater control over their lives.

Investing in skills development goes beyond delivering economic growth; it is about breaking the cycle of poverty, reducing inequality, and fostering a more peaceful society. When young people have the tools to earn a decent living, contribute to their communities, and build a secure future, the seeds of positive change are sown.

The International Day of Education presents Kenya with an opportunity to commit to greater investment in transforming education into the cornerstone of a thriving, prosperous, and peaceful nation. Beyond the prestige of degrees and diplomas, our education must deliver skills that enable people to competently navigate life. That way, it will be an investment into creating a peaceful and harmonious society.

Every skill learned is a step towards a more vibrant, prosperous, and peaceful Kenya.