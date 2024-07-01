Why government’s communication is part of its undoing

The cacophony over Kenya’s Finance Bill, 2024 has seen citizens from all walks of life take to the streets, echoing a common sentiment; frustration over a lack of transparency and accountability in financial matters that affect their daily lives.

The Finance Bill, a cornerstone of Kenya's economic policy, has sparked outrage primarily due to what many perceive as high taxation amidst hard economic times. Whereas this is true, the government has done little to inform the public about key fiscal policies, such as debt repayment and austerity measures.

For instance, the government paid a whopping Sh1.1 trillion towards public debt. This is phenomenal, given that the country collects around Sh2.4 trillion in taxes. After payment of salaries, it is evident that very little is left to cater for development.

Even so, critics argue that while austerity measures are preached to the public, government officials flaunt opulence and arrogance, seemingly detached from the economic realities faced by ordinary Kenyans. It's doublespeak at its finest, highlighting the stark contrast between the government's rhetoric and the visible displays of wealth among its elite.

The public can therefore not be blamed for their inference that part of the largesse on display comes from budgeted corruption, specifically from the funds borrowed to plug budget deficits.

Ineptitude and corruption

Furthermore, concerns over ineptitude and corruption have intensified public ire. If, for instance, the President called upon his Cabinet Secretaries so that each suggests ideas on how their ministries can help optimise productivity, chances are that some would be tight-lipped. Some may pass as inept, while others too corrupt to contemplate integrity!

Worse, the intolerant remarks from some leaders have cemented the feeling that public opinion is inconsequential. Now, the President – though not a saint – is forced to take the hot seat in defence of such characters. For salvation, he must take the high road, even if it means throwing a few under the bus.

As the government moves to stabilise the volatile situation, its security machinery must stop living in the past. Reports of clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement have emerged, underscoring the tension and gravity of the situation. Worst are the claims of abductions.

Whereas the law enforcers must forestall anarchy, their modus operandi ought to be above board. This way, they will help the President steer the ship right, much more, stop tempting the public into fatal confrontations.

Going forward, the Finance Bill protests and similar agitations must serve as poignant reminders of the challenges that have continued to face Kenya's governance.

As the country grapples with economic pressures and social inequalities, the need for accountable leadership and transparent governance has never been more apparent. Nations perish under intolerant leadership and misgovernance.

We should never countenance a situation where citizens will overrun the government. The continent has bad examples to show. In the days ahead, all eyes will be on the government's response to these protests.

Will there be substantive reforms, or will the discontent continue to simmer? For now, Kenya stands at a crossroads, where the decisions made by its leaders will shape its economic and political future and the trust of its citizens.