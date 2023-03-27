Who’ll hear the cry of suffering Kenyan retirees?

Retirement should be a time to relax and enjoy the fruits of one’s labour, but for many retirees in Kenya, it’s becoming a nightmare.

Many are not getting their pension on time, don’t have a health insurance cover and there is no legislation to protect them, their welfare and their rights. In short, they are on their own.

It’s sad that in a country like Kenya, where life expectancy is relatively low, the elderly face numerous challenges. The government, which should ensure that they are well taken care of, has failed to do so.

The situation is particularly dire for retirees, who have spent their entire working lives contributing to the development of their country.

While in service, these workers had to declare their wealth every two years, to dissuade them from having other income sources. However, many of them retired a poor lot.

One of the biggest issues is the delay in the disbursement of pensions. Many retirees have to wait for months, if not years, to receive their pensions.

This delay puts a lot of strain on their financial situation, leaving them struggling to cater for food, rent and healthcare.

In some cases, retirees have died before receiving their pensions, leaving their families in dire straits.

Another issue facing retirees is the lack of health insurance coverage. Many retirees don’t have access to healthcare, as they cannot afford private insurance, yet affordable health should be a right.

Medical expenses

The government-sponsored insurance does not cover all medical expenses. The National Health Insurance Fund has no contributory health insurance package for retirees.

So, even if one was willing to continue contributing from their monthly pay by way of check-off, they would be unable to do that.

Instead, retirees are often referred to an association that demands a minimum deposit of Sh60,000 for annual health insurance coverage. This leaves them vulnerable to illnesses, and many have died due to lack of proper healthcare.

The deteriorating health of a retiree exerts a lot of financial strain on the family and society.

Some dispose of their hard-earned assets to offset medical expenses while others have no option but to seek help from the community.

Moreover, there is no legislation protecting the rights of retirees in Kenya.

The government should ensure that retirees receive their pension in a timely manner. It should also provide them with access to affordable healthcare and enact legislation to protect their rights.

It’s the least the government can do to show appreciation for the contributions these elderly people made to the development of the country.

It is not only a moral obligation but also a legal imperative for the government to ensure that the welfare of the elderly is assured.