We need hands on deck to bridge digital divide in Africa

mobile phone

A man using a mobile phone.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Peter Ndegwa

CEO

Safaricom

What you need to know:

  • Safaricom is working closely with Vodafone and Vodacom teams across Africa to close the digital divide through the recently launched Africa.Connected initiative.
  • In Kenya, the internet is mostly accessed via mobile phone and has opened new revenue opportunities and enhanced the livelihoods of many.

More than two decades ago, the mobile phone was a gadget for staying in touch on the go, through calls and short messages. Today, it does a lot more than just communication. It has emerged as an effective tool for tackling society’s most pressing challenges.

