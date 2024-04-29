We must change tack to stop the banditry menace

For decades, Kenya has grappled with the problem of banditry and cattle rustling, through which thousands of livestock have been stolen, hundreds of people killed and property worth millions of shillings destroyed.

In parts of Rift Valley, where heavily armed bandits wreak havoc on a defenceless populace, normal life has been disrupted, with learning institutions abandoned and economic activities at a standstill.

On April 18, Kenya lost a decorated soldier, Chief of Defence Forces Francis Ogolla, who was killed alongside nine of his military colleagues in a helicopter crash at Sindar, Elgeyo Marakwet County, in the line of duty. General Ogolla was inspecting construction works in schools destroyed by bandits.

Even as we mourn the fallen General, it is a worrying trend that cattle rustling has spread in other parts of the country—including Samburu, Isiolo, Meru and Marsabit counties. For instance, the northern parts of Meru have not known peace for years with residents of Igembe and Tigania sub-counties living in constant fear of attack.

Family life has been disrupted and dozens of people killed while thousands of stolen livestock have never been recovered—which points to a situation that might degenerate into a full-blown security challenge.

As the problem persists, more than ever before, thevdeaths of General Ogolla and nine other soldiers should inspire resolve to sort out the issue of cattle rustling once and for all.

For Kenya to eradicate the banditry menace, various strategies must be employed. Besides multi-agency security operations, peace initiatives should be explored, as well as coming up with development projects where cattle rustling is rampant.

A look at places where banditry is rampant reveals a high level of neglect in terms of development and more resources should be invested there to bring the residents at par with the rest of the country. The pastoralist communities, for instance, should be encouraged to abandon cultural practices which encourage stealing of livestock.

Some organisations running projects where morans are trained on various courses, allowing them to venture into alternative income-generating activities, should be encouraged with the government investing more resources in these initiatives. In addition, women groups should be roped into the projects.

However, even as these alternatives are sought, the law must take its course. The most puzzling thing is the callous manner in which cattle thieves are dealt with. When stolen livestock is tracked and recovered, nobody is ever arrested.

Worse, at times there are negotiations, after which the thieves return a few heads of cattle and keep the rest. This emboldens the criminals, and it is unacceptable in a democratic nation where the rule of law is expected to reign supreme.

Those who steal livestock should be arrested and charged in courts of law and deterrent sentences handed on the perpetrators whose crime is, without a doubt, robbery with violence. Those who benefit from the proceeds of cattle rustling, including politicians, must be pursued. There should be no sacred cows.

Then, as a matter of urgency, the government should declare banditry and cattle rustling a national disaster and create a fund to compensate those affected by it.

Lastly, the National Police Service and National Police Reserve (NPR) officers deployed in banditry-prone areas should be armed with modern equipment that is superior to the bandits’ to enable them to subdue the criminals. These gangs pose a high security risk in the country and should, therefore, be stopped in their tracks before the situation gets out of hand.



