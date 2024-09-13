We all need to join the fight for Kenya

Kenya is facing a critical challenge: we do not fully understand which fights are ours to fight. Too often, we think that struggles are only for certain groups when, in reality, they affect us all. Take the recent doctors’ strike, which lasted for over three months. Most Kenyans just watched. Meanwhile, essential health services were unavailable to millions of citizens while the privileged few, including political elites, had access to private healthcare. A similar scenario played out when the Gen Z rose up to fight for better governance.

Their efforts were inspiring, but without clear leadership, the political elite swooped in and took the country back to square one. Now, we find ourselves in the midst of another crucial battle, this time involving the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (Kawu). The union is demanding clarity on the proposed deal with Adani Group, which plans to take over Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The deal is shrouded in uncertainty, and given Adani’s controversial track record in other countries, many fear that the transaction will disproportionately benefit a few elites. There is no doubt that JKIA needs an upgrade. But instead of transferring it to a private firm, alternatives like constructing a new airport could alleviate pressure without risking the loss of a strategic facility.

However, Kenyans seem to have left the fight to Kawu. Yet, if this deal goes south, it will affect not just the aviation workers but the entire economy, with long-term impacts on jobs, tourism and trade. The public should recognise that when essential services falter, it is the ordinary citizen who suffers most, while political elites escape the worst of it, cushioned by their wealth and connections.