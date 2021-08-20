Watch out for fakes as we switch from personality cults to ideas

Public members

Police redirect members of the public outside Parliament Buildings ahead of the arrival of National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani for 2021/22 National Budget reading on June 10, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  Comba wa Ndau

What you need to know:

  • We have seen Kenyans elect leaders based on the popularity of their familial roots.
  • We base politics on the depth of one’s pocket, their tribe or how cool and classy they appear to us.

For many years, politics of personality has dominated public discourse in Kenya. The ‘person’ has been considered more important than the policies he or she stands for.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.