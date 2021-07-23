Voters must look beyond political parties to pick the best leaders

On July 7, Kenya celebrated Saba Saba Day. For the uninitiated, the first Saba Saba demonstration was staged on July 7, 1990 to demand multiparty democracy. The movement aimed at ending the dark days of Kanu leadership.

Becoming a multiparty democracy paved the way for diverse voices, developmental ideas and pluralism in the exercise of patriotic duty. More than three decades later, however, we’re still grappling with the place of political parties in the exercise of our political, patriotic and democratic rights and duties.

Political parties have become synonymous with political candidates, and the voters have come to believe the candidate fronted by the most popular party should be voted for. This fallacious mentality works against the electorate’s socio-political and economic welfare.

Luckily for us, the Constitution of Kenya 2010 provides for prospective leaders to vie as independent candidates. For, great leaders sometimes don’t get party sponsorship, yet they offer the best choice.

Besides, alignment with a political party does not make one a good leader.

Role of political parties

What matters are values such as integrity, honesty, hard work, people-centrism and a genuine desire to serve and not use public office to enrich oneself. Competence and qualification to run for office are also key.

The onus of vetting a candidate is on the voters. The role of political parties should, however, not be ignored. The reason being that a majority of voters cannot look beyond the party tag in vetting a candidate.

This is why most leaders associate themselves with popular parties. Besides, in 2017, only a small percentage of elected leaders were independent candidates.

I, therefore, urge the electorate to consider the suitability of an individual leader based on qualifications, competence and proven leadership and managerial values. Parties should also support qualified candidates impartially.