Use renewable energy sources, save the world

World Biofuel Day is commemorated every August 10. The main purpose of the event is to raise awareness of alternatives to fossil fuels.

This is because there are a number of issues surrounding the use of fossil fuels in relation to the devastating climate change.

For decades, campaigns have been all over in a bid to save the world from global warming, which is attributed to the use of fossil fuels.

This dates back to 1896. Then, Swedish scientist and Nobel laureate Svante Arrhenius first stated that the use of these fuels has the potential of causing global warming.

Energy consumption, by far the biggest source of human-caused greenhouse gas emissions, is responsible for 75.6 per cent of these incidents.

The energy sector includes transportation, electricity and heat, buildings, manufacturing and construction, fugitive emissions and other fuel combustion.

In recent years, there has been increased and closer scrutiny of energy sources, leading to a general shift towards environmental awareness.

This is from the government, non-governmental organisations, individuals and activists globally.

That has led to the rise of a number of environment-friendly alternative energy sources. While the negative aspects of each can be figured out, they contribute something positive when compared to fossil fuels.

Fewer emissions, lower fuel prices and reduction of pollution are all advantages of alternative fuels.

The alternative sources of energy being explored include solar power, geothermal power, nuclear energy and wind energy.

Wind energy has become increasingly popular in recent years, offering much the same benefits that many other alternative fuel sources do in that it makes use of a renewable source and generates no waste.

‘Only One Earth’

The theme of World Environment Day 2022 is “Only One Earth”, focusing on “Living Sustainably in Harmony with Nature”.

We are called upon to embrace the use of renewable sources of energy to save the world.

By proper use of renewables and avoiding fossil fuels, we are advancing the theme by existing harmoniously with nature.

Clean energy alleviates many of the problems caused by fossil fuel use, particularly due to emissions.

As harmful gas emissions from human activity increase, they build up in the atmosphere and warm the earth.

That leads to many other changes—in the atmosphere, on land and in the oceans. It has adverse effects on all living creatures.

For the world to get on track for the 2030 emission cuts target, countries must rapidly phase out coal in electricity generation, halt deforestation, increase the share of low-carbon fuels in transportation and scale up related public and private finance.

The advancement of some of these technologies has slowed down due to the heavy investment required to make them viable.

However, we can combine them all and positively affect issues such as climate change, pollution and many others.