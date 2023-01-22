Use data to plan, budget

The 2022 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (KDHS) provides useful data through which the next phase of planning and budgeting can be developed.

It provides up-to-date estimates of the socioeconomic health and nutrition indicators that can guide the planning and implementation of projects and monitoring and evaluation of health and nutrition programmes.

First, it shows steady progress on some indicators—like reduced female genital mutilation (FGM) cases, which implies that more girls are accessing education and, hence, likely to have better lives than a decade ago.

Secondly, it shows increased cases of vices such as cheating, hence more HIV/Aids infections. More is needed to stem the tide. Thirdly, KDHS shows teen pregnancies are on the increase, undermining good education and life outcomes for girls.

Fourth, 46.7 per cent of males own a house but lack formal education compared to 32.2 per cent with secondary and post-secondary education, while 10 per cent of women homeowners with no formal education and only three per cent had a formal education. That points to the possibility of education not being able to spur and hence increase chances of improving one’s life.

Fifth, 18 per cent of children suffer stunted growth due to inadequate nutrition, including being fed unhealthy foods like sweets in their early years.

Sixth, the findings should guide the ongoing national and county budgeting process and preparation of the third series of County Integrated Development Plans (CIDPs). It can also be used for the fourth Medium-Term Plan (MTP IV) under the Kenya Vision 2030 that will cover the period 2023 -2027.